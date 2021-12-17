NEW EPISODE OF EARTH WITH JOHN HOLDEN AIRS DECEMBER 2021/JANUARY 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The docu-series EARTH with John Holden airs Sunday, December 19th at 5:00 pm EST on Fox Business Network; Sunday, December 26th at 3:30 pm EST and Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 at 3:30 pm EST on Bloomberg TV; and on Sunday, December 26th at 10:00 am EST on BNN Bloomberg (Canada). EARTH with John Holden is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.

In this episode, viewers find how Novipax packaging prevents food waste, Electrolux builds greener appliances, LKQ recycles end-of-life vehicles, the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol supports sustainable crops, and giant Wurth Group keeps ecology "all in the family."

First, host John Holden travels to Grenada, Mississippi to discover how the company Novipax produces innovative packaging designed to prevent food waste. As our global population grows, billions of people go hungry while in richer countries, consumers waste a third of the food they buy. Novipax is working to create new kinds of packaging that extend the shelf lives of all kinds of food products, keeping them edible and delicious as long as possible. One new product is absorbent food pads that keep meats fresh longer by inhibiting bacterial growth.

Next, Andrea Ocampo travels to North Carolina to explore how Electrolux, one of the world's leading global home appliance manufacturers, makes the household appliances we depend upon greener. Today's consumers evaluate the eco-friendly aspects of appliances they buy, with good reason. Our homes can have long term impacts on the environment. Electrolux is designing washer/dryers that help make clothes last longer and use less water; and refrigerators that keep food fresher. The company even uses less packaging to ship their products. It's all part of their company-wide goal to reduce CO2 emissions.

John visits a gigantic 21st century salvage yard in Casa Grande, Arizona. He finds out how LKQ Corporation, the world's largest auto recycler, processes more than 800 thousand cars every year at their worldwide facilities. Recycled parts from these end-of-life vehicles include electronics, transmissions, tires, metals, headlamps – even usable oil. In all, LKQ's recycling team scours vehicles for more than 130 parts that are resold rather than dumped into a landfill. They're used for car repairs, or repurposed for new items such as playgrounds, steel parts, and roads. The result: less pollution and reduced global warming.

Next, John visits a cotton farm in Louisiana, to find out how today's crops are saving water, land, soil, and energy - while using fewer chemicals than in past years. New sustainability methods mean crops can remain productive and sustainable for generations to come, while our drinking water runs clean. Bringing down the carbon footprint for an entire industry is a major initiative of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. Its 500 members include retailers, brands, and agricultural interests, all working together to produce more eco-friendly cotton for the fabrics and fashions we love.

Finally, John travels to Kunzelsau, Germany to explore how family-owned Wurth Group maintains sound environmental practices throughout 400 companies in 80 countries, with a company-wide commitment to sustainability and circular economics. Wurth's parent company expects to achieve climate neutrality by 2024 through expanding its electric vehicle fleet, using renewable energy, greener packing systems, and more. One example is Wurth's 3D printing products, which allow manufacturers to streamline supply chains and distribution. Another is the company's new industrial complex, constructed entirely of wood.

Throughout the series our host, six-time Emmy Award winner John Holden, takes viewers around the globe to showcase companies with inspiring, eco-friendly initiatives that enhance our lives through the latest technologies and innovations. With insightful interviews and amazing on-site discoveries, Holden highlights the ways businesses protect our environment, to fight global warming and create a better world for everyone.

