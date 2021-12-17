Infrastructure Masons Announces 2021 IM 100 Award Winners

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons 2021 Award Ceremony was held virtually on December 15th featuring the winners of the IM100 Awards.

The IM100 Award recognizes 100 individuals who have contributed to the infrastructure industry through the iMason's strategic pillars – Education, Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion, and Technology and Innovation.

There were over 200 nominations for this prestigious award, comprised of many impressive accomplishments. These one hundred new winners are making remarkable contributions towards the digital infrastructure industry. These winners span 15 different countries and 71 different companies.

The Infrastructure Masons congratulates the following IM 100 winners:

"Without the digital infrastructure that this community builds and operates, the world would slow down, even regress. But look at what we have been able to achieve during a global pandemic. This industry has delivered unprecedented growth even with significant limitations in travel, on-site access, supply chain deliveries, hiring and working with many people that we have yet to meet in person. We have pivoted. The innovation has continued. Companies have undergone massive digital transformations in very short periods of time and delivered results. In the midst of adversity, technology has never played such a critical part of our daily lives. It has become the great unifier."- Dean Nelson, iMasons Chairman and Founder

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council comprised of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. IMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement.

