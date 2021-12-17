CONVERGEONE EXPANDS CUSTOMER MODERNIZATION CAPABILITIES IN THE CLOUD WITH THE STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF PRIME TSR

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a customer centric, services-led technology solution provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has acquired Prime TSR, a leading modernization and cloud solutions consultancy.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Prime TSR specializes in designing and implementing cloud-focused software and data platforms to enable digital transformation for their customers. Their team of experts advise and implement custom cloud-based applications and data platforms for Fortune 1000 companies in the healthcare, insurance, and professional services markets. Over the past year, Prime TSR has earned five Amazon Web Services (AWS) Competencies: DevOps Competency, Migration Competency, Solution Provider, AWS Lambda, and Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server.

"This acquisition is an ideal addition to the ConvergeOne portfolio and represents a natural progression in our ongoing strategy to deliver innovative, cloud-based solutions to our customers," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "The Prime TSR team shares our focus and commitment to deliver modernization solutions that solve complex IT business challenges. I am thrilled to welcome Prime TSR to the ConvergeOne team."

"At Prime TSR, we empower our customers to realize their business outcomes by untangling their most challenging IT circumstances," said Eugene Khazin, Principal & Co-Founder, Prime TSR. "As part of ConvergeOne, we are now able to offer greater value to our customers through a nationwide market presence, a strategically growing portfolio of capabilities, and a shared vision for connecting people with purpose." Josh Davidson, Principal & Co-Founder, Prime TSR, added, "Together, ConvergeOne and Prime TSR will create innovative solutions for our customers that shape the future of cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure technology. We are excited to join ConvergeOne."

ConvergeOne serves as a trusted advisor to more than 13,000 customers, including 55% percent of the Fortune 100 and 41% percent of the Fortune 500 customers across the education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and energy industries. The ConvergeOne services portfolio adds unprecedented value for customers as they modernize their solutions and is substantiated by ConvergeOne's 2020 Net Promoter Score of 71, maintaining World Class status for the third consecutive year.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Cisco, AWS, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Pure Storage, VMware, Palo Alto and more to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

