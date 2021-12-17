ALL KAZAROSIAN COSTELLO ATTORNEYS NAMED TO BOSTON MAGAZINE'S INAUGURAL 2021 TOP LAWYERS LIST

HAVERHILL, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All five attorneys in the law firm Kazarosian Costello LLP have been named Top Lawyers by Boston magazine.

Boston magazine's inaugural Top Lawyers List recognizes lawyers throughout Greater Boston for excellence in the field based on votes from their peers.

Partner Marsha V. Kazarosian was named a Top Civil Rights Lawyer. Kazarosian concentrates on civil rights/police excessive force litigation, personal injury and civil litigation. A past president of the Massachusetts Bar Association and Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys, Kazarosian was appointed to the inaugural Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission in 2021. Included among her accolades are recognition in Top 50 Women Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers®.

Partner Walter A. Costello, Jr. was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer. Costello focuses on representing people in cases involving auto and trucking collisions and construction site incidents. Recognized in Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers®, he is a past president of the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys and the Essex County Bar Association.

Senior Associate Linda M. Little was named a Top Trusts and Estates Lawyer. A former CPA, Little's practice focuses on estate planning, estate administration and probate, and personal injury.

Senior Associate Janet E. Dutcher was named a Top Divorce and Family Lawyer.

Dutcher focuses on family law, personal injury and discrimination. She is Treasurer of the Essex County Bar Association.

Associate Marc A. Moccia was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer. Moccia concentrates in catastrophic personal injury, high asset/high conflict divorce and civil rights. He co-chairs the Massachusetts Bar Association's Family Law Section Council and serves on the Supreme Judicial Court's Committee on Lawyer Well-Being. A past president of the Haverhill Bar Association, Moccia is recognized in Best Lawyers© and as an Up and Coming Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

About Kazarosian Costello

Kazarosian Costello LLP is a boutique law firm with an impressive record of results. The firm is recognized in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms for its work in plaintiffs' litigation. Kazarosian Costello attorneys serve in leadership roles on the county, state and national levels and have earned the respect of their colleagues in both bench and bar. With offices in Haverhill and Salem, Mass., attorneys are licensed to practice in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and California. www.kazcolaw.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Lazarczyk

Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kazarosian Costello LLP