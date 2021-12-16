Vacations more important than dating to Americans

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a quarter of Americans (26%) said going on vacation was the most notable highlight of 2021 according to a new survey by Skyscanner. *

Half of the survey respondents (49%) also revealed going on vacation was their most important leisure activity even ahead of getting back on the dating scene (40%). This was followed by;

Going to restaurants/bars (44%)

Seeing live concerts, attending events (37%)

75% of US respondents said they feel more confident about travel in 2022 due to the ramp up of Covid-19 vaccinations.

The world is opening up to the US, but some countries still have quarantine and testing entry requirements. However, for the most determined American travelers (7%), no length of quarantine time would deter them from traveling abroad, if it meant they could get away.

Top booked destinations for summer 2022; London, Paris, Rome New York and Barcelona indicating that bucket-list trips are likely high on the agenda.*

Mark Crossey, US Travel Expert at Skyscanner comments:

"It's clear that Americans are keen to get out into the world again, with our survey participants stating they value travel more than dating or other leisure activities. As soon as the holiday season is over and people return to their daily routines, we expect keen vacationers will very quickly start planning their next international trips. With less restrictions in place, that interest will continue to grow as we get into 2022. Americans will not only carry on flying to their favorite spots around the world but will take advantage of increasing opportunity to enjoy emerging favorites and less mainstream destinations."

