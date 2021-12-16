Nearly 400 companies urge the U.S. Senate to unleash the Build Back Better Act's historic investments in climate, clean jobs, savings, and environmental justice

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Senate prepares to debate the Build Back Better Act, nearly 400 companies are urging lawmakers to pass its ambitious climate, clean energy, and environmental justice measures.

In a letter to Congress this week, 437 companies, investors, trade groups, and employers — including 397 businesses — called for the "swift enactment" of the climate investments in the Build Back Better Act, which passed the House of Representatives in November and is undergoing final negotiations in the Senate. The letter underscores business community support for a version of the package that puts the U.S. in the strongest position to address the threat of the climate crisis to the economy and financial markets, lower utility costs with reliable and affordable clean power, and capitalize on the economic opportunities of the clean energy transition.

Signatories of the letter, which was organized by the sustainability nonprofit Ceres and several partner organizations, include Adobe, eBay, IKEA, Logitech, Unilever, and many small businesses.

Companies and investors also supported the infrastructure package signed into law last month. The letter was originally sent to Congress in support of both packages before either was finalized, and it has since gained hundreds of new signatories. The letter commended the infrastructure bill — which included funding for electric grid upgrades, public transit, climate resiliency, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure — as a "good step."

However, signatories stressed that the larger investments in the Build Back Better reconciliation package are required to achieve President Joe Biden's plan to slash climate pollution by at least 50% by 2030. The package passed by the House includes more than $550 billion for climate programs, including investments in clean power, clean transportation, clean industry, clean agriculture, conservation, and environmental justice.

The letter emphasized that the costs of these programs would be minor compared to the costs of addressing climate-related disasters that disrupt business operations, supply chains, and communities' health and safety.

"The Build Back Better package is a smart investment in climate and clean energy," said Zach Friedman, director of federal policy, Ceres. "This is a win-win-win for U.S. businesses, and that's why so many of them are urging the Senate to pass the Build Back Better package as soon as possible."

