Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Holder (HFD-105)

Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working, I need a means to house drinks as well as other necessities," said an inventor from Houston, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a hands-free storage unit that would keep beverages cold."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the THERMAL POUCH to ensure that beverages are easily accessible and readily available. This invention eases the task of carrying a beverage while working, walking or hiking. Its hands-free design would eliminate the hassle of holding the beverage. Additionally, this invention could be comfortable to carry as well as easily stored and transported.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HFD-105, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-holder-hfd-105-301442459.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.