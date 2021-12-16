InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Enhance Safety & Security for Delivered Food (CNC-699)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to ensure that delivered food items are safe to consume," said an inventor, from Matthews, N.C., "so I invented the SECURED EATS. My design offers an improved and more secure alternative to traditional delivery food boxes and bags."

The invention provides added safety and security when ordering food for delivery. In doing so, it helps to prevent food tampering or consumption by third party delivery drivers. It also ensures that food is the appropriate temperature and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and food delivery services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-699, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

