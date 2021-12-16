Innoveo and Techforce.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Automation Within Enterprises Joint go-to-market enables enterprises to deliver next-gen experiences powered by Innoveo's no-code platform along with Techforce.ai's intelligent automation platform and natural-language processing capabilities

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions today announced their strategic partnership with Techforce.ai, the world's first digital enablement software company. Together, the two companies will jointly enable enterprises to deploy next-gen capabilities and build the workplace of the future.

(PRNewsfoto/Innoveo)

Adding to the robust catalog of Innoveo's pre-built industry accelerators, this partnership will enable Innoveo to provide out-of-the box capabilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) across intelligent OCR, conversational AI and smart RPA. With this partnership, enterprise clients benefit through improved time efficiencies, less room for human error, and an increased end-user experience. Users simply upload the relevant document, and the data will be extracted and processed within seconds – not minutes.

"Augmenting human workforce with AI and natural language processing capabilities will enable enterprises to unlock the true potential of human productivity and efficiencies across departments and functions," said Vinod Kachroo, President, Innoveo. "We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Techforce.ai and together enabling the digital operating models as well as workplace of the future."

"Through this partnership we are bringing together the powers of no-code, automation and artificial intelligence to digitally enable every business and IT user towards creating the enterprise of the future," said Sriram Papani, Co-founder and CEO, Techforce.ai. "Intelligent, agile and affordable solutions are driving process and workflow automation and ultimately a more seamless stakeholder experience."

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a cloud-based SaaS company and a pioneer in no-code technology. With our functionally rich no-code platform, Innoveo Skye® and our robust set of solution accelerators, we enable anybody across the enterprise to build their own applications in weeks - not months. Our mission is to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development. Innoveo has a proven track record of enabling enterprises to unlock innovation, simplify technology landscapes, harness digital ecosystems, accelerate speed to market and deliver winning digital experiences at a fraction of a cost and without writing a single line of code. Innoveo has delivered over 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions globally. For more information visit: www.innoveo.com.

About Techforce.ai

Founded in 2017, Headquartered in Reston, VA, USA, Techforce.ai is the world's first digital enablement software company, aimed at augmenting everyone with AI powered digital skills to excel in the digital workplace.

At the core of its product offering is its proprietary cognitive full-stack automation software that learns and offers contextual assistance to users to amplify employee productivity and deliver amazing customer experiences. Techforce.ai has partnerships with Microsoft Azure, IBM, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, and several other enterprise application software companies to make its software accessible for every organization.

Recognized as the "Hottest Vendor" by HFS Research – Techforce.ai has been adjudged as an Emerge 50 software company in 2018 by NASSCOM, selected for HPE's first digital catalyst accelerator program, received the highest online ratings from customers in G2 crowd and innovation awards from global financial services corporates in the Fintech/automation space.

To know more, visit www.techforce.ai

