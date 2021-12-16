HUB INTERNATIONAL BUILDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF JP GRIFFIN COMPANIES, LLC IN ARIZONA

HUB INTERNATIONAL BUILDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF JP GRIFFIN COMPANIES, LLC IN ARIZONA

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of JP Griffin Companies, LLC (JP Griffin Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, JP Griffin Group is a national employee benefit consulting firm specializing in the design, implementation and management of complex multi-site, multi-state employee benefit programs. They help companies ranging in size from 10 to more than 30,000 employees. Services focus on plan design, benefit cost management, benefit automation, wellness, and employee communication and education.

"JP Griffin Group is a highly engaged team of employee benefits professionals that will help build our capabilities in the marketplace as we continue to drive the right solutions for our clients," said Randy Perkins, President of Hub Southwest.

Jeff Griffin, Founder and President of JP Griffin Group, and his team will join Hub Southwest.

"We are excited to be joining Hub and look forward to further building out our advisory services and solutions for our clients," said Griffin.

MarshBerry served as financial advisor to JP Griffin Group in the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com



M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited