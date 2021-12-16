FRIENDLYSKY IS HELPING COLLEGE BOWLS INCREASE REVENUE WITH EASY-TO-USE TECHNOLOGY

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's college bowl season again and a few bowl games are using FriendlySky's advanced white label, mobile first technology solution to help better monetize their products and offerings to fans, schools, sponsors and committee members.

With FriendlySky's ticketing and packaging platform, the Valero Alamo Bowl, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Wasabi Fenway Bowl and the Allstate Sugar Bowl now have their own fully branded solution to improve the online merchandising of their products and experiences including ticket packages, suites & premium seating, tailgates, parking and more.

"FriendlySky's system has been so instrumental in helping our business this year," said Kevin Alexander, Director of Operations at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. "We're selling products and experiences that we've never had available online before."

FriendlySky provides customized interactive seating charts with view from seat, mobile event ticketing and access management, product packaging capabilities, as well as the ability to develop new revenue streams through unique product offerings. Tickets, hospitality, experiences, hotels, merchandise and more can all be sold as standalone items and/or bundled into packages, completely under the bowl game's brand.

"FriendlySky has helped us sell not only our gameday offerings like suites, on-field experiences and tailgates, but they've also given us the ability to sell packages and sponsorships for our non-gameday events," said Rick Hill, VP Marketing & Communications at the Valero Alamo Bowl.

"We are thrilled to have so many college bowl clients on our platform this season. We're helping them sell and manage their bowl week events online and more effectively. Each bowl now has their own fully branded online destination to market and sell their products for their game and events," said Ian Chalmers, CEO of FriendlySky.

About FriendlySky

FriendlySky's advance technology platform is a ticketing and packaging solution that provides artists, teams, promoters, venues and event organizers with the ability to sell tickets, hospitality, hotels, merchandise and experiences under their brand. FriendlySky helps event organizers sell their tickets and products their own way. Their easy-to-use, mobile-first technology gives clients access to a fully white-labeled solution to sell any item by itself or bundled into a package—with 24/7 support and customer service.

FriendlySky's extensive industry experience also gives partners access to additional resources to assist with customer service and fulfillment, ticket and hospitality management, digital marketing and much more. For more information on the company and the services they provide, please visit friendlysky.com

View original content:

SOURCE FriendlySky