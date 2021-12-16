DTEN Hires Rick Corteville As CMO To Spearhead Global Growth New executive to amplify brand, expand digital experiences for DTEN's award-winning portfolio of video collaboration solutions.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Corteville joins DTEN as Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for managing the company's worldwide branding, marketing and advertising initiatives. Corteville brings extensive expertise in digital channels, customer experience management and integrated marketing, most recently holding senior-level positions at ViacomCBS. Corteville will similarly serve as a growth driver at DTEN, recognized for its all-in-one, Zoom-enabled video collaboration devices.

"Rick is an accomplished and strategic business leader with demonstrated success in developing innovative marketing programs, driving measurable results, and leading high-performance teams," says Wei Liu, DTEN's CEO and founder. "He will play a vital role on the DTEN senior executive team, helping us to drive and manage international growth."

As CMO, Corteville will define global brand vision for DTEN's best-in-class video collaboration solutions; manage overarching marketing strategies to achieve profitable and sustainable growth; and align initiatives across teams in North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC.

Corteville comes to DTEN from ViacomCBS where he held increasingly more senior leadership roles, most recently as Vice President, Growth and Identity Management. He directly managed global integrated marketing teams; implemented successful sales strategies across the product portfolio; and substantially increased revenue through ongoing testing and optimization. He also launched Studio 61, the first branded content studio at ViacomCBS.

"With such an impressive portfolio of video collaboration solutions — and more on the way in the coming year — I am especially excited to be joining DTEN," states Corteville. "I look forward to working with our marketing team to deliver the next phase of growth, as we expand into new markets, broaden our digital presence and develop new engaging customer experiences."

Corteville notes one area of special focus in the coming year, "As organizations across the world are establishing hybrid work policies, DTEN is uniquely positioned to assist them; our immersive solutions will ensure their team members are connected, fully collaborating and productive."

Prior to working within the publisher-side at ViacomCBS, Corteville started his career on the agency-side, holding advanced account and media roles at Mediabrands, Zenith and Beyond Interactive. During this time, Corteville lived in Singapore and London launching and running regional teams focused on digital marketing. He credits this experience for sparking his entrepreneurial spirit and strategic global views.

Corteville earned his bachelor's degree with distinction from the University of Michigan and remains a die-hard fan of their sports teams.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.

