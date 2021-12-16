Changes in Castellum's financial calendar

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the ongoing merger of Castellum and Kungsleden and coordination of the financial reporting, Castellum has decided to change the financial calendar.

Castellum's updated financial calendar looks as follows:

For further information, please contact:

Ylva Sarby Westman, duputy CEO and CFO Castellum AB, +46 8-503 052 27

16 February 2022 Year-end report 2021 7 March 2022 Annual Report 2021 31 March 2022 AGM 2022 25 April 2022 Interim report January-March 2022 15 July 2022 Half-year report January-June 2022 20 October 2022 Interim report January-September 2022 13 February 2023 Year-end report 2022

