Changes in Castellum's financial calendar

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the ongoing merger of Castellum and Kungsleden and coordination of the financial reporting, Castellum has decided to change the financial calendar.
Castellum's updated financial calendar looks as follows:
For further information, please contact:
Ylva Sarby Westman, duputy CEO and CFO Castellum AB, +46 8-503 052 27
16 February 2022
Year-end report 2021
7 March 2022
Annual Report 2021
31 March 2022
AGM 2022
25 April 2022
Interim report January-March 2022
15 July 2022
Half-year report January-June 2022
20 October 2022
Interim report January-September 2022
13 February 2023
Year-end report 2022
