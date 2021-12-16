BV Investment Partners Announces Investment in Intent Data Platform Intentsify

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, today announced a significant strategic investment in intent data software and solutions provider Intentsify to help accelerate growth and product innovation.

Intentsify, co-founded by Marc Laplante, Mike Kelly, Ed Laplante and Eric Belcher in 2018, has consistently achieved strong growth fueled by B2B businesses seeking data-driven insights to efficiently identify and engage targeted accounts showing buying intent. Since inception, the company has gained more than 150 customers, quadrupled annual revenue in both 2019 and 2020, and will close 2021 with 3x annual revenue growth.

Complementing customers' existing intent data sources, Intentsify's Intent Activation™ software ingests and layers multiple types of buyer intent data—including Intentsify's several proprietary data sources—to deliver a broader, more accurate view into which targeted accounts are in-market to purchase and the issues they care about. This enables marketing and sales teams to focus time and resources on the right accounts, and use the right channels and messaging.

Justin Harrison, Managing Partner of BV Investment Partners, said, "Intentsify uses its proprietary technology backed by a global data science team to power numerous marketing, sales, and customer success use cases. Intentsify's co-founders have long experience in this field and are acknowledged thought leaders in the intent data space who have built a strong company with an impressive leadership team, and we look forward to working with them to scale their business."

The intent data space is growing rapidly and primed for disruption. According to an Ascend2 report, while 59% of B2B marketers are already using intent data, 64% of those users face challenges in converting the data to actionable insights or verifying the validity of intent signals. And nearly six out of ten (59%) marketers experience wasted resources and staff time as a major cost associated with these challenges. (Source)

"B2B organizations are increasingly leveraging multiple sources of intent data to focus time, efforts, and resources where and how they'll have the most impact," said Intentsify Co-founder and CEO, Marc Laplante. "The problem is most B2B companies struggle to quickly gather, analyze, and act on buyer intent signals, which change on a weekly basis. Intentsify is streamlining all of this so our customers can more effectively scale account-based demand and revenue. We are excited to partner with BV who understand our business and has the expertise to help us take Intentsify to the next level."

Eric Ahlgren, Managing Director of BV Investment Partners, commented, "By aggregating and layering multiple data sources into a single, holistic view of target account research activities—and enabling users to easily act on the resulting insights—Intentsify's technology is reimagining the value of intent data and how it can drive go-to-market strategies. BV and Intentsify have developed an exciting and ambitious growth plan and we look forward to beginning this new partnership."

Alantra served as exclusive financial advisor to Intentsify.

About Intentsify

Intentsify's Intent Activation™ software and solutions make intent data more actionable and impactful for B2B marketing and sales teams. Building on its proprietary intent data, Intentsify's software layers multiple intent data feeds to identify accounts showing the strongest buy-cycle activities—as well as the issues they're most concerned with—and then converts these insights into actions, helping customer efficiently scale pipeline velocity and revenue. For more information, please visit www.intentsify.io

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.2 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com.

