Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for First Quarter 2022

Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date





7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L

$18.125

January 1

January 31

5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH

$0.3671875

January 1

January 24

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series MM

$21.50

January 1

January 28





4.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series NN

$0.2734375

January 15

February 3

4.125% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series PP

$0.2578125

January 15

February 2

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:
Jerry Dubrowski, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.855.1195 (office) or 1.508.843.5626 (mobile)
jerome.f.dubrowski@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. 
 Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series MM, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-for-first-quarter-2022-301446952.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.