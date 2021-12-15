UpHealth Engages MZ Group to Lead Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. ("UpHealth" or the "Company") (NYSE: UPH), a global digital health company delivering technology platforms, infrastructure and services to modernize care delivery and health management, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive investor relations program.

MZ Group will work closely with UpHealth management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how UpHealth is bringing highly integrated care delivery to support healthier individuals and communities worldwide.

"2021 has been a milestone year for UpHealth with our transition to a public company, continued integration of our operations and new contracts in the U.S. and abroad that have accelerated growth," said Martin Beck, CFO of UpHealth. "We look forward to working with MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues that will drive continued, sustained growth, building long-term value for our shareholders."

MZ has a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Shannon Devine, managing director at MZ North America, said, "UpHealth's unified platform delivers a 'One Stop Shop' for digital health enablement at the point of care in developed and developing markets. Each UpHealth business area and offering represents a unique group of assets with strategically selected digital health capabilities that address a global market need. MZ is confident in UpHealth's future, and we look forward to working with the Company."

About UpHealth Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit www.uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ provides innovative, customized services to domestic and multinational private and public companies across all industries through a unique, fully-integrated "one-stop-shop" approach. By delivering a comprehensive suite of products and services through one point of contact, MZ offers services to all relevant markets geared to helping our clients build a sustainable public brand. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial statements of UpHealth, its product offerings and developments and reception of its product by customers, and its expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future revenue and the business plans of UpHealth's management team. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of UpHealth in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on UpHealth as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting UpHealth will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the mix of services utilized by UpHealth's customers and such customers' needs for these services, market acceptance of new service offerings, the ability of UpHealth to expand what it does for existing customers as well as to add new customers, that UpHealth will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, and the impact that the novel coronavirus and the illness, COVID-19, that it causes, as well as government responses to deal with the spread of this illness and the reopening of economies that have been closed as part of these responses, may have on UpHealth's operations, the demand for UpHealth's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

