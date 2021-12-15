tab32 Names Erik Martinez As VP of Marketing

ROCKLIN, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32, the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced the appointment of digital marketing veteran Erik Martinez as its VP of Marketing. In his new role, Martinez will oversee all aspects of tab32's brand strategy and marketing campaigns, helping to accelerate growth and bring the company's game-changing technologies to a broader audience of individual practices and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs).

Martinez comes to tab32 from BloomsyBox, the nationwide digital-first florist, which he helped grow into one of Florida's top 5 fastest-growing startups. He previously led demand generation — including email, search marketing, digital, and conventional ad campaigns — for CareCloud, the healthcare information technology company, and also ran high profile marketing and sales campaigns at top companies including Straat Investments and AT&T.

A 17-year online marketing veteran, Martinez brings deep experience in some of the space's most competitive fields, and has run award-winning marketing campaigns — including several celebrated Super Bowl commercials — for leading players in sectors including healthcare, practice management software, travel, technology, and online education. He specializes in helping startups to achieve successful exits, and played a pivotal role in both DotCO's $109M sale to Neustar and United States Medical Supplies's acquisition by Advanced Diabetes Supply.

"Erik is an incredibly talented marketer with a flare for helping innovative startups to stand out in crowded marketplaces, and the proven ability to lead major marketing campaigns that deliver real results," said tab32 CEO Kiltesh Patel. "He's exactly the kind of brand visionary we need on our team as we bring tab32 to a wider audience, and drive digital transformation across the dental industry."

"Over my years in the industry, I've helped plenty of startups and SaaS brands to get the word out about their products — but tab32 is in a whole different league, with an innovative solution that's driving incredible efficiencies and transforming patient care," Martinez said. "They are shaking up the U.S. dental industry by bringing powerful cloud-based solutions to both DSOs and individual dental practices, and I couldn't be more excited to join them on that mission."

About tab32

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. Providers use tab32 to track 9.3 million appointments, 7.3 million patients, and 100+ million radiology xrays, with 1+ million monthly patient engagements and $375 million of annual revenues flowing through the platform. The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

