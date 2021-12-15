SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice® beverages, announced today the three winning charities of its latest give-back initiative, Cheers to Giving, a holiday campaign created to celebrate non-profits making a difference in their communities. This fall, the brand called on Sparkling Ice fans to nominate their favorite 501c3 non-profit for a chance to be selected as one of three recipients of a $50,000 donation from Talking Rain. After receiving over 6,000 heartwarming nominations, Talking Rain is honored to award MobilityDog, Serene Harbor and Spare Key as the program winners and the recipients of the $50,000 donations.

Sparkling Ice® Announces Charity Winners of $150,000 Donation through New Holiday Initiative

Each serving a vital and valued purpose, the three organizations selected are being honored for their overall impact and dedication to giving back in their communities. MobilityDog aims to advance the overall functional independence for the disabled community through service dogs, education, and empowerment. Serene Harbor's mission is to be the leading advocate for reducing the incidence of domestic violence in Brevard County, FL, by focusing on intervention, prevention, social change, information, enlightenment, education, and engagement of its community. Spare Key helps families in crisis with critically ill or seriously injured family members through housing grant payment assistance, engaged resource referral, and advocacy.

"We're honored to be able to recognize and award these three non-profits for their charitable efforts, and for the opportunity to empower them to continue making a difference within each of their communities," said Nina Morrison, Sr. VP of Community Experience at Talking Rain. "The Cheers to Giving initiative is a part of our year-round larger commitment to social responsibility, as we continue to find new and innovative ways to give back and to connect with a variety of meaningful organizations and causes."

"MobilityDog is filled with gratitude for the generosity of Sparkling Ice's Cheers to Giving Award; 100% of your gift will fund our programs! At MobilityDog, we provide a positive environment, resources, and understanding for the mobility disabled to work individually and collectively to improve their quality of life, with or without a service dog poodle by their side. MobilityDog brings joy, confidence, assistance, and FUNctional independence to those with mobility challenges and disabilities," said Janie Heinrich, Founder and Executive Director of MobilityDog. "Together, we can do anything! Thank you very much, Talking Rain Beverage Company!"

"We, here at Serene Harbor, are humbled and grateful for this very kind and generous gift to our organization and those we serve. I am continuously speechless at the tremendous efforts our community makes to support our survivors and their families and the willingness to assist in our mission to break the cycle of domestic violence. The support and partnership we receive from our community are paramount to the work we do," said Beverly DeMeyer, President & CEO of Serene Harbor.

"The Cheers to Giving $50,000 gift Spare Key received from Talking Rain Beverage Company, makers of Sparkling Ice Beverages, comes at a crucial and pivotal time of year," said Erich Mische, Executive Director of Spare Key. "As we continue to battle the impact of a global pandemic on charitable giving, this gift strengthens our www.HelpMeBounce.org program and allows us to help more families facing a medical crisis avoid adding a financial crisis to their lives."

About Sparkling Ice® Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide Flavor for All. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com.

About MobilityDog

MobilityDog advances FUNctional independence for the disabled community through service dogs, education, and empowerment. MobilityDog's core program is the Service Dog (SD) Program, created to train and match service dogs with disabled handlers. Our service dog program is unique as we not only raise, train, and match service dogs, but we also create a community network for our handlers and disabled individuals unable to have a service dog. This network breaks the barriers of isolation many individuals living with disabilities face, provides handlers with weekly training support, and always maintains a heightened level of connectedness between MobilityDog and our handlers.

About Serene Harbor

Serene Harbor, Inc. is a state-certified domestic violence center that has served Brevard County in Florida for 29 years; providing lifesaving supportive services to victims of domestic violence to more than 32,000 women, men, and children to date. Our mission is to be a leading advocate for reducing the incidence of domestic violence in Brevard County through intervention, prevention, social change, information, enlightenment, education, and engagement of our community.

About Spare Key

Since 1997, Spare Key has been hard at work serving families in medical crisis with financial assistance. Spare Key is proud and privileged to have served thousands of families with millions of dollars in financial assistance. In 2019, Spare Key launched the first "Donor Directed Giving Platform" – Help Me Bounce, www.helpmebounce.org. On this platform, Spare Key connects families in need with donors to help pay bills that have been negatively affected because of their devastating medical situation. 100% Transparency. 100% Accountability. 100% of all donations go DIRECTLY to families in need so they can spend more time by their loved one's side instead of worrying about how to pay their bills.

