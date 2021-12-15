RSA Conference Closing Keynote to Feature Award-winning Journalist Katie Couric, Cybersecurity Expert Chris Krebs, and Civil Rights Leader Rashad Robinson Co-chairs of the Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder to Explore the Mis- and Disinformation Crisis, Alongside Program Committee Chairman Hugh Thompson

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announces that its closing keynote will feature a dialogue on the urgent mis- and disinformation crisis. Program Committee Chairman Hugh Thompson will be joined by the co-chairs of the Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder:

Katie Couric , Journalist and Founder of Katie Couric Media

Chris Krebs , Founding Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Senior Newmark Fellow in Cybersecurity Policy at Aspen Digital, and Co-Founder of Krebs Stamos Group

Rashad Robinson , President of Color of Change

"Information disorder is propagated across every demographic, and it puts our entire society in danger," said award-winning journalist Katie Couric. "Leaders from every arena—political, corporate and grassroots organizations—need to band together using everything in their toolkit to address this enormous challenge. Only then will we be able to return to some semblance of fact based dialogue and the principles that are the foundation of our Democracy."

The panel will explore the impacts of information disorder and provide insights from a set of recommendations the Commission made in November for how government, the private sector, and civil society can increase transparency, build trust, and reduce harms.

Composed of experts from a diverse set of backgrounds, qualifications, and experiences, Aspen's Commission includes Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex; Will Hurd, Former Congressman of Texas; and Kathryn Murdoch, Co-founder and President of Quadrivium Foundation. The group's final report, authored by the co-chairs and supported by contributions from the other commissioners, offers a framework for creating a better information environment, calling decision-makers to action.

The keynote panel, The Hugh Thompson Show: Exploring Information Disorder, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 10, 3:15 PM – 4:15PM PT.

