OpenCorporates appoints new CTO to scale transparent company data platform Andrew Dunn, former CTO of Arachnys, joins OpenCorporates to transform the OpenCorporates data platform

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenCorporates, the go-to foundational source of reliable, transparent and up-to-date company data, has appointed Andrew Dunn as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Dunn is a technology leader and seasoned CTO who brings a strong track record of creating transformation and growth from his almost 20 years of experience.

He will lead a team to transform the OpenCorporates product from a database of over 200 million companies and 270 million officers in 140 jurisdictions, into a truly scalable, cloud-native and client-centric platform – providing transparent, provenanced and fresh data when, where and how users need it.

Most recently, Dunn was the CTO at Arachnys, a provider of data and tech solutions for KYC and AML. Prior to that, he was the interim CTO at Smarsh, a platform that provides electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organisations.

Dunn said: "Over the last 20 years I have helped large enterprises with global footprints to use technology to unlock growth and lead their fields. OpenCorporates' data is unrivalled and I am excited by the potential to build a best-in-class platform for it that is scalable, resilient, secure and accessible for users".

Sarah Arana-Morton, CEO of OpenCorporates, said: "Hiring a CTO of Andrew's calibre demonstrates our ambition to bring about the disruptive transparent company data category the world needs. Andrew's experience and expertise will only accelerate our growth and our users' ability to leverage our data".

About OpenCorporates

OpenCorporates is revolutionising access to company data, and with it changing the world for the better. OpenCorporates has built the largest open database of companies in the world and our data is more transparent, fresh and fit for purpose than legacy opaque business information vendors, which is why millions of users and hundreds of organisations rely on it at scale.

