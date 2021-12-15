National DCP's Finance Team Democratizes Financial Insights with Planful

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, announced today that National DCP , a global provider of innovative supply chain solutions for the foodservice industry, dramatically reduced its reliance on spreadsheets for reporting and analysis by implementing the Planful platform. This accelerated their month-end close and consolidation by 40%. The company's finance team then executed a plan to democratize financial insights across the business, raising the organization's financial IQ overall and providing self-service access to financial insights.

With the time saved by accelerating month-end close and consolidation, National DCP's finance team can now use Planful to analyze data and identify ways to cut costs, improve productivity, and assess the financial impact of new projects.

Michael Zambetti, Manager, Finance & Data Analytics at National DCP, also saw an opportunity to extend the benefits of Continuous Planning throughout the organization. Bringing the business into the finance and accounting processes hastened decisions-making, increased collaboration, and eliminated manual effort. "Our ultimate goal is to drive faster business decisions to achieve greater agility," Zambetti noted. "We did this by bringing more people from outside the finance team into the planning process, which eliminates the lag between extracting insights from cross-functional data that was caused by overreliance on spreadsheets with highly customized formulas. When we more fully leveraged the Planful platform's capabilities within our broader organization, we increased Planful adoption within the business by 7x, providing self-service access to data and analysis."

The adoption of an intuitive platform with access to familiar spreadsheet-like formatting capabilities provided financial visibility across the company and enabled automation of key statements and reports. Automation not only accelerates delivery of data and analysis to decision makers, it frees up the finance team's time so they can collaborate across the organization to drive even more value.

"National DCP is using Planful to raise the financial IQ across the entire organization," said Kimberly Simms, Chief Customer Officer, Planful. "This is exactly how Continuous Planning drives greater agility. It gives decision makers access to the data and insights they need to respond rapidly to changing business conditions, and it frees finance professionals to fulfill their role as strategic advisors to the business and add value company wide."

About National DCP

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is a global provider of innovative supply chain solutions for the foodservice industry. Focused on serving quick service restaurants, casual dining restaurant brands, and foodservice operators, its expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, distribution, manufacturing, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Customers turn to NDCP's award-winning organization for extraordinary value, cost-savings, quality products and reliable service, which enables their restaurants to maximize profitability. NDCP currently serves over 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. Visit www.nationaldcp.com to learn more.

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 900 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

