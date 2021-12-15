Montgomery County Partners with Infor for Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Montgomery County, the third-most populous county in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, has successfully upgraded to the newest iteration of Infor CloudSuite™ Financials & Supply Management to transform its back-office strategy. By migrating from its current on-premises system, Montgomery County will be operating with a modern ERP system that authorized users can access easily with consumer-grade system documentation available at their fingertips, allowing the organization to stay modern and agile for continued growth.

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite™ Financials & Supply Management: https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/financials

An Infor customer for 18 years, Montgomery County trusted that Infor was the right partner to help it navigate to the cloud and achieve its goal of modernizing core financial applications to gain the efficiencies needed to transform business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part this digital transformation, Montgomery County is now using Infor CloudSuite applications to streamline processes, in near real time, to help drive adoption, compliance and productivity. Teams can utilize a full range of business applications to interconnect critical processes and transactions in more meaningful ways, such as reconciling open invoices that were aged. With Infor CloudSuite, Montgomery County has tools to support productivity, forecast more accurately, and analyze the business more effectively — ultimately gaining greater insight to make more-informed decisions that directly impact bottom-line results and constituent interactions.

"This project, and modernizing our business operations to be more flexible and responsive, was incredibly important to our organization. For a large portion of the implementation, we were navigating an unprecedented COVID-response situation with ever-changing needs and demands on our limited resources — but that did not stop us," said Dean Dortone, Montgomery County chief financial officer. "I want to thank the entire implementation team at the county for their work to help us deploy the latest iteration of Infor during these unprecedented times."

Infor Financials and Supply Management (FSM) applications are role-based, data driven, consumer-inspired, and mobile enabled. The modern analytics software will help Montgomery County understand key business drivers and visualize changes that will drive growth and profitability. Now, the organization will have necessary information to better understand risks, overall performance, and the impact of decisions across teams.

"It comes as no surprise that government agencies face escalating pressure to maximize efficiency," said John Edwards, Infor executive vice president and general manager - service industries portfolio. "Infor understands that cloud technology and the agility it brings provide these organizations with new processes and tools to support doing business better and transforming interactions with constituents, other government stakeholders, and internal teams. We're experiencing momentum in Infor's public sector business because we are building specialized solutions that directly impact the support needs of these communities."

