Cowbell Cyber Introduces Microsoft Secure Score Connector to Improve Policyholders' Cyber Risk Profile

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , one of the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance providers for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced Cowbell Connector for Microsoft, which enables policyholders to proactively manage cyber risks within their Microsoft footprint. The Cowbell Connector for Microsoft provides direct visibility into the deployment of security best practices on Microsoft cloud applications with real-time recommendations to remediate identified weaknesses. As a result, active policyholders can improve their security posture prior to seeking cyber insurance or to help prevent any incident happening.

Cowbell Cyber, Closing the Cyber Insurability Gap (PRNewsfoto/Cowbell Cyber)

Cowbell Connectors enable Cowbell's platform to connect to a given infrastructure – in this case, Microsoft – to generate deeper insights into an organization's risk profile. The Cowbell Connector for Microsoft gives policyholders the option to activate the use of inside-out data and risk signals from Microsoft Secure Score. The Connector is built on Microsoft's standard set of APIs and refines the efficacy of Cowbell Factors , Cowbell's proprietary risk rating designed to guide insurance underwriting for cyber. The result is a deeper risk assessment and visibility into deployment of security best practices across Microsoft 365 including mail and collaboration tools, as well as Microsoft Azure.

A recent analysis of policyholders that have activated the Cowbell Connector to Microsoft has shown significant improved risk ratings as measured by Cowbell Factors. 83% of customers who activate the Cowbell Connector to Microsoft have improved cyber risk ratings, by an average of 5 points, with higher Cowbell Factors than their industry peers.

"Modern cloud environments have been built to standardize how businesses handle cyber risk and security," said Satish Satish, Head of Data Science at Cowbell Cyber. "We're proud to continue to innovate and enable all businesses to take action to protect their business and benefit from a better cyber insurance experience, including those with a Microsoft footprint."

"Cyber insurance has become an essential tool in helping organizations strengthen their resilience against cyberattacks," said Tara Knapp, Senior Business Development & Strategy Manager, Microsoft Security and Compliance, at Microsoft. "We applaud Cowbell for prioritizing visibility and transparency into concrete steps that businesses can take to become better protected and more insurable."

Cowbell makes connectors available to policyholders for most commonly used cloud and collaboration services, email, vulnerability management solutions, and endpoint security products among others. The Cowbell Connector to Microsoft showcases Cowbell's continued innovation in cyber insurance following the release of a new Cowbell Factor for Supply Chain and the industry's first distribution APIs for instant quoting, binding and issuance.

Microsoft customers can contact their brokers to take advantage of the Cowbell Connector to Microsoft or visit Cowbell at https://cowbell.insure/for-businesses/ to learn more. Policyholders that activate one or more Cowbell Connectors may be eligible to receive up to 5% premium credits towards their Cowbell cyber insurance policy.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size enterprises. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure

