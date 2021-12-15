Colligo Token & Coinllectibles Introduce Gamified NFT Auctions for Unique Fusion NFTs

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The very first Non-Fungible Tokens were simply images with no real use-cases but that did nothing to curb the popularity, in such a short time there have been monumental developments in this space and now we are seeing crossovers into other industries like gaming with the Metaverse and big names including Adidas and Nike also recently getting involved with projects like Bored Apes Yacht Club and RTFKT. A project that launched very recently is looking to do things differently with collectibles & NFTs, that project is Colligo.

FNFT™️ Auctions

Colligo have managed to secure a partnership with Coinllectibles™️ – the world's first provider of Fusion NFTs and successfully launched the Colligo Series 1 on the 26th of November which included an incredible ceramic collectible piece valued between $38,000 - $58,000.

This one-of-a-kind auction allowed the use of Colligo Tokens ($COTK) for the purchase of the Fusion NFTs™️ on offer at a ratio of 1 COTK : 0.1 USDT, non-COTK holders may also participate and payment can be accepted in BNB, USDT or by credit/debit card.

Colligo are aiming to gamify the auction experience to make it an innovative but fun experience for all those that decide to take part, there are plans to organise more of these auctions in the future so make sure you follow their social channels for any announcements and updates.

Lot from the Colligo Series 1 Auction

Coinllectibles™️ Partnership

Coinllectibles™️ have come up with their very own Fusion NFTs™️, through this product they are able to capture all the rights which include independent valuation and ownership of physical pieces of art and collectibles securely recorded and supported by smart contracts on the Blockchain.

The aim with this project is to bridge the physical and digital dimensions of art and collectibles while also providing a unique, seamless and stress-free experience to customers all over the world.

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

