China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. Announces Completion Of Its First Purchase Of Spot Bitcoin Miners Worth Us$7,000,000 With Total Hash Rate Of 69,000 Th/s

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) ("PLIN" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in agricultural business with a diversified expansion strategy, today announced that the Company has entered into an asset purchase agreement through its Canadian subsidiary with a local company for the purchase of 742 spot first-tier new Bitcoin miners worth approximately US$7 million. The miners have all arrived at a mining facility in Canada and expect to begin generating revenue in Bitcoin within three days of the closing of the transaction, which will quickly help ramp up capacity from zero to 69,000 Th/s. Assuming the unit price of Bitcoin stabilizes at US$50,000 for the first year, this new business line is expected to generate for the Company approximately US$6.2 million in revenue and contribute US$4.4 million in gross profit before depreciation of miners.

Dr. Erick Rengifo, CSO of the Company said: "Amid challenging environment for our agricultural business, encouraged by our new investors, newly joined executives and in-depth research in emerging market opportunities, we made a strategic move to purchase spot Bitcoin miners. We believe the probability and long-term value of Bitcoin mining is a perfect complement to our agricultural business that can add significant risk adjusted returns for the owners. We have been actively discussing long term and in-depth partnership with a handful of top tier industry players and expect to create healthy and mutually beneficial businesses models. We will continue to research blockchain technology and its applications to offer fresh ideas/tools to accelerate the Company's growth and diversification."

About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through the recent acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd, engages in agricultural business with a diversified expansion strategy that involves investments in emerging technologies. For more information, please visit https://irplin.com.

