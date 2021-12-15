CHICAGO NATIVE AND TELEVISION VETERAN BRITTNEY PAYTON SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTENT DEAL WITH BETRIVERS

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago based gaming and betting company, is proud to announce the signing of Brittney Payton, Chicago television personality and daughter of Chicago Bears Legend Walter Payton, to an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com .

A Chicago native, Payton moved to Arizona in 2020. She joins the RSI family as a Brand Ambassador for BetRivers in two key markets: Arizona and Illinois. Payton will be representing RSI in a variety of ways, including the creation of sports betting content and a multitude of sports and culture content for RSI. As an Ambassador, Payton will be appearing in BetRivers TV and radio commercials, podcasts, and social media interviews. She will also be creating content for her own social media platforms.

Payton won a Chicago Emmy for her work as co-host of WGN-TV's Chicago's Best. She is also well known nationally for presenting the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award at the Super Bowl each year.

"We are excited to add Brittney to our RSI family," said Mattias Stetz, COO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. "Her enthusiasm for sports and pop culture, combined with her extensive experience working as a television personality will be a tremendous asset to our sports betting community."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the BetRivers team," said Payton. "It will be fun to bring a pop culture spin to sports entertainment and gaming. It's especially exciting to be interacting with RSI's sports betting fans in my native state of Illinois and in Arizona which I now call home. "

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com , RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co . RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with Brittney Payton, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

