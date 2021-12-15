Branding Engineer Inc. pre-launches Guilders, a Web 3.0-focused job service that connects companies with engineers around the world.

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branding Engineer Inc.(Location: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Yasuyuki Kawabata, COO: Katsuya Takahara, Stock code: 7352, hereinafter referred to as "Branding Engineer") announced today that it will start accepting pre-registrations for its Web 3.0 job network "Guilders (alpha version)" as an HRTech service using blockchain technology.

Guilders is a platform for engineers to develop a global, borderless, and parallel career path for the Web 3.0 era.

By using blockchain technology for the platform infrastructure itself, we aim to solve the problems of the Web 3.0 industry including blockchain, crypto-assets, and metaverse as well as existing recruitment services.

The use of scouting services has become a common practice in recruitment and job hunting, but the problem is that talented people who have no trouble finding a new job tend not to actively use scouting services to avoid receiving too many scouts.

On the other hand, people who have trouble finding a job tend to describe their profiles in more detail.

In addition, with the push by COVID-19, the shift to remote work is progressing significantly around the world, and there is a growing demand for a freer way of working that is not restricted by time or place.

With the spread of remote and asynchronous work styles, interest in second jobs and remote companies is increasing, and there are more and more cases of people working for overseas companies while still in Japan.

This trend is especially evident in the Web 3.0 industry, where full remote and global teams are popular, and recently, large-scale projects by a volunteer community have shown some achievements.

However, with so many new projects being established every day, including ones with bad intentions, it is very difficult to find good projects on your own.

Guilders will form an industry-focused team to gather information on promising Web 3.0 projects, and by providing unprecedented job opportunities, we support new ways of working for engineers around the world.

Furthermore, by allowing users to receive the fees paid by companies for sending scouts, we will provide new revenue opportunities for users who are highly regarded in the traditional recruitment market.

This will create an incentive for everyone to post the latest information, and we aim to create a platform where talent is more properly valued.

As a first step to support the expansion of Web 3.0 world from the perspective of engineering human resources, and to build an infrastructure for launching various projects and forming teams, we have opened the Guilders teaser site and started accepting advance registrations.

We will also be accepting applications from projects to post jobs for the alpha version of the service which will be released at a later date.

Teaser site: https://guilders.work/

Guilders Features

The fields of Web 3.0, Blockchain, and Metaverse are growing rapidly with high interdependence, and the need for human resources continues to increase every day.

The need for developers is particularly high, and each company is actively recruiting.

However, at present, information on both the hiring project side and the job seeker side is widely spread out.

As a result, both sides are forced to engage in inefficient activities.

Specifically, for job seekers, the challenge is that a variety of projects are launched daily, including some that are unreliable, making research very time-consuming and costly.

On the other hand, there is a lack of efficient methods for recruiters to reach out to job seekers.

Guilders will lower the cost of job searching for engineers by collecting information on reliable and promising projects in one place, while at the same time creating a platform that attracts engineers with a high level of interest in cutting-edge technologies and delivers recruitment information more efficiently.

Nowadays, scouting services are becoming more and more popular, and direct scouting for potential recruits is becoming more and more common.

While each recruiter is looking for talent, in some cases high-skilled candidates stop using the service because they are receiving too many scouts.

By using blockchain technology, Guilders aims to create an incentive to receive scouts by building a system that allows users to receive tokens when receiving scouts.

In addition to encouraging high-skilled engineers to use the service, the plan is to encourage all users to actively use the service by improving their skills and updating their registered information.

There are a variety of ways to evaluate an engineer's abilities when hiring, such as conducting skills tests and checking GitHub, but it is common to set hiring requirements based on years of experience in each programming language.

Additionally, the highly specialized nature of the work makes it virtually impossible for anyone other than engineers to evaluate engineers.

Guilders will collect and provide a range of information to help recruiters identify development skills, enabling them to filter potential candidates in more detail.

In addition, by issuing skill indicators as NFTs, we will be able to develop a wide range of services for users, such as changes in the amount of tokens earned accordingly when receiving scouts, communities limited to NFT holders, and limited recruitment.

Furthermore, we aim to provide highly flexible functions that are unique to the Web 3.0 industry, such as using token-graphs (behavioral data on the blockchain) and making the experience of using a specific blockchain service ("contract") a filter condition.

Since its foundation, Branding Engineer has been mainly engaged in engineering human resources and development support, but in order to achieve even greater growth toward its mid-term goal, we plan to expand this business not only in Japan but also worldwide.

Web3.0 human resource is not only a business area in which Branding Engineer already has experience, but also provides new business opportunities for users of existing services.

Not only can engineers work from any time and place, but they can also greatly expand their options for how they work, such as increasing income by working for higher-paying overseas companies.

