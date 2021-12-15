APACHE INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS APPOINTS SAMANTHA COKER AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Industrial Holdings, a leader in the industrial services industry who is recognized for providing exceptional services and keeping people safe, has announced the appointment of executive Samantha Coker as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Samantha will assume all people operations and all aspects of Human Resources of the company and its subsidiaries; Apache Industrial Services, Apache Industrial United and Skyway Canada moving forward.

Samantha Coker, Chief Human Resources Officer of Apache Industrial Holdings

Samantha's leadership spans across all areas of Human Resources management. She has a genuine passion for delivering value and results that align with business goals. Samantha has over 16 years of experience in the field services and professional services industries. Prior to joining Apache she was Senior Director of U.S., Trinidad and Mexico People Operations at Worley and Director of Human Resources at Jacobs.

"Samantha joins Apache at a pivotal time for the organization. She will be responsible for driving our global human capital strategy across the 5,000 employee enterprise in North America." said Stephen Hillier, Chief Executive Officer of Apache Industrial Holdings. "Her experience and passion for our company's greatest assets, our skilled craft professionals, while driving culture and strategy will be a huge catalyst in how we transform the organization."

"It's a great privilege to join Apache. I am incredibly excited to be part of the next evolution of Apache and build on the company culture." said Coker. "I have worked with Stephen in the past and his style of teamwork, collaboration, and transparency while remaining focused on the safety, well-being, and development of our team members is what drives a company's growth and success."

Samantha holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Louisiana State University and a master's degree in Psychology from Southeastern Louisiana University. Samantha currently serves on the board of directors for HR Houston, a Human Resources organization that is committed to promoting all areas of Human Resources in the city.

About Apache Industrial Holdings



Apache Industrial Holdings is a leader in the industrial services industry and is recognized for providing exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache is an integrated fabrication, manufacturing, and services business with a 400,000 square-foot fabrication facility and multiple locations across the United States and Canada.

To learn more about Apache Industrial Holdings, visit www.apacheip.com.

