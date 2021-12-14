Voxco partners with Zamplia to launch Voxco Audience

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxco, a leading provider of omnichannel survey software for data collection and analysis, has announced a partnership with Zamplia — an all-in-one, APl-driven sample platform — to launch Voxco Audience, a fully automated market research platform. The new offering will enable Voxco's clients, survey professionals & researchers to access consumer and B2B proprietary samples on demand from a pool of over 10M+ consumers & B2B professionals.

Voxco Audience will allow researchers to tap into a marketplace of panel providers like Lucid, CINT, Dynata, Prodege, Loop Surveys and Disqo, and directly segment by using 90+ profiling points. Voxco users will gain direct access to Voxco Audience from within the Voxco platform. It will provide high quality panelists at a discount of 20-30% over the ad-hoc rate card while reducing research time from months to hours.

"With Voxco Audience, researchers will be able to access a wide pool of opinions, field an online sample study quickly and efficiently, and reduce sample costs and time spent managing their projects,'' said Sumit Aneja, Voxco CEO.

"We're excited to partner with Voxco to give market research professionals more confidence in the sample they receive," said Steve Male, VP of Innovation at Zamplia, "By leveraging industry-leading technology, security and quality controls to tap into a diverse set of audience profiles."

About Voxco

Voxco is a global leader in omnichannel cloud and on-premise enterprise feedback management solutions. The company provides market research organizations, government & government agencies, universities and global corporations with a platform to collect data anytime and anywhere via online and mobile surveys, over-the-phone interviews, or face-to-face offline surveys. Founded over 45 years ago and with offices around the world, Voxco services more than 450 clients in over 40 countries.

About Zamplia:

Zamplia is an all-in-one, APl-driven platform that provides complete visibility between project and vendor, resulting in increased sample feasibility, cost efficiency and quality. A subsidiary of the Logit Group Inc, Zamplia is the easiest-to-use sample DIY platform on the market today, with an inventory that's not available on any other marketplace.

