Trying a Vegan Diet in 2022? Top 3 Nutrition Recommendations from Dr. Michael Greger

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most deaths in the United States are preventable, and they are related to what people eat. New Year's is synonymous with new goals, including adopting healthy lifestyle practices. Dr. Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM, founder of the nonprofit organization NutritionFacts.org, offers evidence-based tips for those who want to try a whole food plant based way of eating or a vegan diet to achieve their health goals in 2022.

According to Dr. Greger, "Just because you're eating a vegan diet doesn't mean you're automatically eating healthfully. It is important to incorporate a variety of whole plant foods into your diet and crowd out the rest."

Dr. Greger's Top 3 Recommendations:

First, it is important to understand why you are pursuing a healthier lifestyle. Keeping the larger picture in mind fosters commitment and long-term motivation. Reading books like How Not to Die and How Not to Diet can provide a strong foundation in nutritional science and the benefits of a whole food plant based diet. Aim to eat The Daily Dozen, a list of the healthiest of healthy foods to consume each day, based on science. This list includes foods such as berries, nuts and seeds, and beans, to name a few. You can download Dr. Greger's free Daily Dozen app and start tracking your daily servings. Fill at least half your plate at every meal with non-starchy vegetables. Kale, collards, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli, green beans, and mushrooms are a handful of examples. These foods are filled with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, to keep you nourished and satisfied.

For a free eating guide with many more tips to help with New Year's goals, visit nutritionfacts.org/healthkit. More information regarding evidence-based health and wholesome recipes can be found at www.nutritionfacts.org.

