Therabody® and Resorts World Las Vegas Team Up to Offer Guests Next-Generation Wellness Experiences The collaboration will infuse cutting-edge wellness technology onto the casino floor, VIP suites, spa, fitness center and poolside cabanas

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the global pioneer in wellness technology, announced today that its solutions will be available to guests at Resorts World Las Vegas , a $4.3 billion integrated resort that opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2021. This marks Therabody's first top-to-bottom integration with a resort and casino.

Therabody products will be available for guests at multiple touch points throughout the property, including:

Theraguns in all Crockfords Las Vegas rooms, the property's ultra-luxury, 236-room hotel brand

Theragun mini service from licensed massage therapists on the casino floor service from licensed massage therapists on the casino floor

Theragun massage service enhancement in Awana Spa & Wellness and in poolside cabanas

RecoveryAir PRO devices in Awana Spa & Wellness Foot Spa Lounge devices in Awana Spa & Wellness Foot Spa Lounge

Theragun Elite and Wave Series vibration rollers in the Fitness Center's Stretch and Recovery Zone Powered by Therabody andvibration rollers in the Fitness Center's

Therabody products available for purchase in select retail locations across the property

"Resorts World Las Vegas is disrupting the world of hotel and casino properties, and we're proud to work alongside them to create wellness- and technology-focused experiences not only for elite athletes, but for everybody," said Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody. "When people visit Las Vegas, they want to enjoy every moment. Our products help guests recover faster and manage everyday aches and pains, whether that's before or after exercising, spending the day walking the Vegas Strip, or enjoying a night on the town."

As the creator of and leader in the percussive therapy device category, Therabody is committed to delivering premium, research-backed products and solutions that are accessible to everybody. Given Resorts World Las Vegas's reputation as the Strip's most tech-forward property, Therabody knew it was a natural partnership. The full ecosystem of Therabody solutions features industry-leading percussive therapy devices and natural solutions for daily wellness, including the Theragun, the Wave series, RecoveryAir, and PowerDot.

In addition to product integrations, the company's educational division, Therabody University , will provide training to Resorts World Las Vegas staff. The training will help staff understand Therabody's ecosystem of wellness solutions and how they can support guests in optimizing the products' benefits—further expanding Therabody's presence and reach not only to Resorts World Las Vegas employees, but also travelers staying at the resort.

Today, more than 250 professional sports teams use Therabody, and the company has nearly 500 employees with over 100 in international markets supporting sales in more than 60 countries. Across the hospitality industry, Therabody solutions are currently available at more than 1,500 gyms and 700 luxury hotel, resort and day spas globally.

To learn more about Therabody's wellness solutions and its hospitality partnerships, please visit the hospitality page at Therabody.com .

About Therabody

Therabody ® is a pioneer in the wellness technology space, developing products and services that optimize human performance and unlock the body's natural ability to achieve health and well-being. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, he invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, which has been rooted in more than a decade of research and development. The company continues to pave the way with its innovative ecosystem of wellness solutions, including pneumatic compression ( RecoveryAir ®), electrical stimulation ( PowerDot ®), vibration therapy ( Wave series), and USDA Certified Organic CBD ( TheraOne ®). Science is fundamental to Therabody's DNA; Therabody uses existing science, combined with internal and external research, to validate products and services. Therabody's products are embraced by both the medical community and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness center. Therabody University , the company's education division, offers a series of courses that connects practitioners, professional sports teams, and consumers with expert educators to learn how they can effectively integrate Therabody products into their daily routines. Therabody University's comprehensive courses are accredited by several continuing education programs including BOC, PACE, NASM, and more. For more information, please visit www.therabody.com .

