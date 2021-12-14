PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former sex crimes prosecutor and leading sexual abuse victims attorney-advocate Kristen Gibbons Feden, of Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, P.C., is available to discuss yesterday's landmark $380 million settlement with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee on behalf of hundreds of female gymnasts abused by convicted former team doctor Lawrence G. Nassar. Trial attorney Gibbon Feden, who heads SMB's national sexual abuse practice that presently represents scores of abuse victims , and who was co-prosecutor of convicted serial sexual predator Bill Cosby, said following the settlement announcement, "This is a historic day in the fight for justice for all victims of sexual abuse, and to commend the courage of all the countless victims of Larry Nassar. But to be clear, it is not a day for celebration, but to work harder, to redouble our efforts as a nation of laws to do everything possible to protect all those who are innocently vulnerable to horrific abuse, to being methodically groomed and violently preyed upon by powerful people, and ignored – even abandoned – by toxic organizations fixated on stature and profit at the expense of human beings." For more information, visit www.smbb.com .

