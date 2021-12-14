Populus Financial Group Partners with Junior Achievement to Teach J. O. Davis Elementary School Students

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Financial Group partnered with Junior Achievement to teach students activities related to work and career readiness. Populus volunteers taught 662 students at J.O. Davis Elementary School in Irving, Texas and J. P. Starks Math, Science and Technology Vanguard in Dallas, Texas. Populus Financial Group also made an annual corporate donation of $15,000 to Junior Achievement.

Populus Financial Group presents a $15,000 donation to Jan Murfield, President at Junior Achievement of Dallas at J.O. Davis Elementary School

Junior Achievement's mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. The inspiration comes from community volunteers who not only deliver lessons on financial capability, work and career readiness, and business ownership, but share their experiences. In the process, volunteers serve as role models helping to positively impact young people's perceptions about the importance of education, as well as critical life skills.

"We are so grateful for the 15-year partnership with Populus Financial Group and their volunteers' manpower to serve the students at J.O. Davis Elementary and J. P. Starks Math, Science and Technology Vanguard," said Jan Muirfield, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Dallas. "The Populus employees are making a difference in the lives of these students by opening their world to endless possibilities. Thank you for helping change lives."

By supporting Junior Achievement, Populus can help give young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices.

"We were proud to work with Junior Achievement again this year," said Spencer Williams, Senior Vice President, Finance for Populus Financial Group and Junior Achievement of Dallas, Board Member. "Our volunteers were inspired by the enthusiasm of the students and their eagerness to learn about work readiness and financial literacy in a virtual setting."

The Populus charitable giving program, The ACE Community Fund , is committed to empowering organizations that help children, provide education and promote financial literacy in the communities we serve. Since its inception in 2004, the ACE Community Fund has donated more than $15 million to organizations across the nation.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Junior Achievement of Dallas

Junior Achievement (JA) of Dallas , a nonprofit organization, inspires and prepares at-risk youth to succeed in a global economy through volunteer-delivered K-12 curriculum. JA students are introduced to the elements of successful business start-ups, hands-on budgeting simulations, learn need and want differences, plus many more everyday financial skills. Established in Dallas in 1954, JA of Dallas has updated curriculum and is more relevant today than ever with over 900 volunteers impacting over 62,000 Dallas area students this year. JA volunteers help students dream big and reach their potential so that they have the power to be financially wise and career-ready young adults.

