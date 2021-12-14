Nature's Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead Named Best CEO by Comparably

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature's Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company, today announced that Nature's Sunshine Chief Executive Officer Terrence Moorehead has been recognized by Comparably as a top CEO.

CEO Terrence Moorehead Named Best CEO by Comparably

"We are thrilled to see Terrence be recognized as Best CEO," said Tracee Comstock, Vice President of Human Resources for Nature's Sunshine. "Terrence is an outstanding executive leader, and his vision, collaboration and leadership have helped make Nature's Sunshine into a stronger, better and more relevant company."

"Terrence is a remarkable leader, and this award is well deserved," said Chris Teets, Chairman of the Board for Nature's Sunshine. "He has transformed Nature's Sunshine's business strategy to the benefit of employees, distributors, customers and shareholders, while honoring and maintaining the values Nature's Sunshine established nearly 50 years ago."

"I am truly honored to accept this award," said Mr. Moorehead, "especially after all that we've accomplished to transform Nature's Sunshine and relaunch our company. Our mission to share the healing power of nature with the world is more important than ever, and we remain dedicated to helping others discover their best health."

Prior to joining Nature's Sunshine as Chief Executive Officer, Terrence had built an impressive track record as an executive and successfully led business transformations across multiple industries, having previously served as the CEO of Carlisle Etcetera, CEO of Dana Beauty, and numerous leadership positions over 20 years working globally for Avon in Italy, Montreal, Japan, and New York. In addition, he was also a Management Consultant at Booze Allen & Hamilton Inc. Terrence has an MBA from Columbia University and a BA in Economics and Marketing from Boston College.

Comparably' s Best CEO award is based on the approval ratings company employees give their chief executives.

A leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, Comparably recognized Nature's Sunshine earlier this year with awards for Best Company Happiness and Best Company Work-Life Balance.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

