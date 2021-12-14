Legend Labs Welcomes Veteran Communicator

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legend Labs , a brand and communications consulting firm, today announced the addition of Andrew Barlow as Senior Counselor. Barlow, a well-known name in Texas governmental and regulatory circles, will lead communications strategy engagements for the company's growing roster of energy, education and technology clients.

Andrew Barlow

Legend Labs, a brand and communications consulting firm, announces the addition of Andrew Barlow as Senior Counselor.

"I have yet to meet anyone who doesn't genuinely like and respect Andrew," said Jeff Hunt, Founding Partner of the company. "In collaborations over more than ten years, I've had the chance to see clients disarmed by his charm, inspired by his counsel and amazed by the quality and speed of his work. He makes our team stronger and smarter than ever."

Andrew brings to the table more than three decades of communications expertise gained in the military, ministry, state government and consulting.

Andrew previously led external affairs for the Public Utility Commission of Texas, including the high intensity crisis communications related to Winter Storm Uri. In addition to leading his own executive communications practice in the years prior, he also served as speechwriter and de facto digital communications director for Texas Governor Rick Perry and Communications Director for Lt. Governor David Dewhurst. The Notre Dame graduate began his career as an officer on a U.S. Navy destroyer whose taskings included a Tomahawk-firing Desert Storm I deployment and Caribbean drug interdiction operations. As a Navy Public Affairs officer, he counseled battle group commanders and managed communications for a floating city of 5,000. After three years in corporate public affairs, he spent seven years in full time paid ministry at an Austin area megachurch where he guided multimedia communications before entering the state government domain. Andrew currently serves on the board of Rescue One More, an organization working to end sexual violence and abuse of young people in Africa. He and his wife, Trina, raised three children in Austin.

"Jeff Hunt is a world-renowned communications expert I'm proud to call a mentor and friend," said Barlow. "I'm honored to join his remarkable team in their renowned efforts to help organizations discover their core purpose and tell their stories in ways that resonate for good."

About Legend Labs

Legend Labs is a brand and communications consulting firm that helps organizations build, grow, and protect their brands in the digital age. We are a team of passionate and experienced strategists, creatives, and technologists partnering with ambitious leaders and organizations to solve brand and communications challenges. We work with leading organizations such as the PGA Tour, Recording Academy, Johns Hopkins University, Pac-12 Conference, Caterpillar, Wells Fargo, Quidel, and many others.

For more information visit legendlabs.com.

Legend Labs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Legend Labs)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legend Labs