Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering Reports 2021 Record-Setting Growth

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering's extraordinary last 24 months have yielded the Groundbreakings of two (2) of San Diego's most high-profile projects, outstanding growth in both revenue and personnel, and a record-setting acceleration of the company's Survey department.

Matt Semic, PE, President & Principal at Latitude 33, states, "It's been quite a wild ride of growth in all aspects of the company. Fortunately, our foundation was built years ago, and perhaps this hybrid work environment allowed us to be even more productive than expected."

Kris Taylor, Chief Financial Officer at Latitude 33, says, "As the company's CFO for nearly 20 years, it's hard for me to compare any other year to last year. All of us at Latitude 33 will remember 2021 as an outstanding year. We were thrilled that our 70 percent increase in gross revenue allowed us to recognize the talent of our team by offering some well-deserved promotions, and to make several key new hires."

Promotions

This year, Latitude 33 expanded its staff by 50 precent—now at 60 people—and promoted four (4) of its leaders to Associates:

Justin R. Giles, PE, who has been with Latitude 33 since 2013, has more than 10 years of experience in public works, civic, multi-family residential, commercial, industrial, life science, and mixed-use projects.

Kyle Boyce , who has also been with Latitude 33 since 2013 and has more than 8 years of experience, excels in project management, civil engineering design, campus masterplans in a phased setting, permit processing, and construction support.

Sean D. Drake, PE, QSD, who joined Latitude 33 in 2014, has 16 years of experience leading projects to success within many market sectors including federal, municipal/civic, educational, commercial, industrial, and residential.

Sean Scaramella has been with Latitude 33 since 2014 and has 16 years of experience in project management, permit processing, engineering design, physical planning, and leading multi-disciplinary projects.

Growth in Surveying Services

In 2021, Latitude 33's Surveying department, in particular, experienced a major growth spurt, both in demand and staff size. Its Surveying team more than doubled from two (2) to five (5) crews. Using state-of-the-art equipment, Latitude 33's surveying services range from specialized Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and locating subsurface utilities, to traditional boundary and topographic surveying services. To lead the booming department, the firm hired Associate Geoff Howland, PLS an experienced surveying leader with more than 22 years of experience. His leadership and knowledge will allow the firm to keep up with current demand and continue expanding its surveying capabilities.

Key Projects for 2021

Key projects breaking ground this month are:

San Diego International Airport New T1 – This $3.4 billion project will replace and expand the aging Terminal 1 with 11 new gates, bringing the total to 30 gates. The redevelopment includes roadway improvements, a parking plaza with more than 5,000 stalls, and a ground transportation plaza. Inside the terminal will be new security checkpoints, restaurants, shops, and seating. Latitude 33 is leading the site components, including utilities, grading, and on-grade roadways. The project broke ground yesterday, December 13, 2021 . – Thisproject will replace and expand the aging Terminal 1 with 11 new gates, bringing the total to 30 gates. The redevelopment includes roadway improvements, a parking plaza with more than 5,000 stalls, and a ground transportation plaza. Inside the terminal will be new security checkpoints, restaurants, shops, and seating. Latitude 33 is leading the site components, including utilities, grading, and on-grade roadways. The project broke ground yesterday,

UC San Diego Hillcrest Medical Campus Redevelopment – This ambitious development will rebuild roughly 34 acres of the 62-acre site. Estimated to take 15 years and with five (5) major phases, the $2.5 - $3 billion project includes inpatient and outpatient medical facilities, a wellness center, residential homes, mixed-use amenities, parking, and open space. Latitude 33 has assisted with master planning the site, including grading, utilities, and water, sewer, and storm drain requirements. Phase 1 of the campus, including an Outpatient Pavilion and an 1,850-space parking structure, is scheduled to break ground mid-December. – This ambitious development will rebuild roughly 34 acres of the 62-acre site. Estimated to take 15 years and with five (5) major phases, theproject includes inpatient and outpatient medical facilities, a wellness center, residential homes, mixed-use amenities, parking, and open space. Latitude 33 has assisted with master planning the site, including grading, utilities, and water, sewer, and storm drain requirements. Phase 1 of the campus, including an Outpatient Pavilion and an 1,850-space parking structure, is scheduled to break ground mid-December.

About Latitude 33

Founded in 1993, Latitude 33 Planning and Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services, civil engineering design, and surveying/mapping to public agencies, developers and property owners. The firm specializes in life sciences, residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic, hospitality, and design-build projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.

