Hong Kong's Largest Shopping Mall, Harbour City Resumes Christmas Celebration with Large Scale Festive Decorations and Snoopy-themed Art Exhibition

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual outdoor Christmas lights display at Harbour City, the largest shopping mall in Hong Kong, is a must-visit festive attraction for local and overseas visitors, creating lots of lovely memories and pleasant surprises. From now till 2 January 2022, Harbour City has transformed into a "Christmas Terminal" for visitors and shoppers to embark on a Christmas journey. What's more? Snoopy has travelled to Hong Kong from the United States and has begun an art and festive voyage with us.

Christmas Celebrations in Full Swing

This year, visitors can see the large-scale Christmas outdoor decorations at the main entrance forecourt and enjoy the stunning views of the iconic Victoria Harbour. Harbour City also invited 300 people who made a donation to the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation (HKBCF) to participate in the Christmas lighting ceremony on 18 November.

Since 2002, Harbour City has partnered with HKBCF to organize annual Christmas fundraising campaigns, raising more than HK$30 million to support blood cancer patients. Harbour City hopes to bring joy and spread love to everyone through charitable initiatives this festive season.

"Christmas is always our biggest season. This year, the Covid situation in Hong Kong has generally been under control. We are able to celebrate Christmas with our full set of decorations and with a series of special Christmas promotions again," Ms. Yen Leng, the Executive Director of Wharf Estates Limited said.

Begin your Magical Christmas Journey at "Christmas Terminal" of Harbour City

Most of us miss the excitement of travelling. This year's, visitors to Harbour City will be greeted by a "Christmas Terminal". Visitors can check-in at various photo spots, join connected online and offline activities, as well as enjoy shopping privileges and Christmas meals with their loved ones.

Professional photo taking service is available for visitors at the charity photo zone. Visitors can also buy limited edition cookie-shaped souvenirs and opt for charity gift-wrapping service at the Christmas Gift Shop.

In addition, Harbour City has launched WhatsApp and Signal sticker packs and a mobile app game for shoppers to get instant prizes after hunting and collecting designated "Cookies Ornaments" around the mall. Shoppers will also receive a "Christmas Boarding Pass" lucky draw ticket to enjoy over 50 shopping privileges upon spending.

Art & Festive Voyage with Snoopy

In addition to the outdoor Christmas decorations, visitors and shoppers can check out the exhibition of Snoopy Kyoto Art Voyage: Experience Japanese Crafts - "Fabric, Paper, Gold, Painting and Ceramic inside the mall at "Gallery by the Harbour" to experience exquisite Japanese crafts. Art lovers and Snoopy fans can also appreciate and purchase a series of worldwide limited Japanese art collectables and exclusive souvenirs. Moreover, visitors can play "Merry Go Round" with Snoopy and Friends and join the "Magic Christmas Party" in Snoopy' s house to create photo memories.

