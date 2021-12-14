Experienced advocate for integrated project delivery joins CRB

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Morton, a richly experienced construction leader with deep expertise in integrated project delivery solutions, has joined CRB as a Project Director for food and beverage clients, the company announced today.

Morton's arrival underscores CRB's commitment to ONEsolution™, the company's revolutionary integrated project delivery method that leverages the combined expertise and technical excellence of a single project team to deliver facilities on time and on budget. The approach aligns stakeholders on quality, cost and schedule, providing clients with everything they need from initial planning through operational readiness.

"CRB's ONEsolution model was so appealing, because it places critical importance on providing that single source of contact for clients, and that's always been my focus and my passion," Morton said. "I now get to pursue that passion at a company that places a premium on collaboration, technical excellence and having fun along the way."

Morton's design and construction credentials range from pharmaceutical and biotechnology projects to food and beverage facilities. With additional experience as a commercial developer, project owner and owner's representative, Morton is uniquely positioned to consider a wide range of client perspectives and further drive rewarding client experiences at CRB. The company's portfolio of large-scale food and beverage manufacturing projects is growing – especially among customers who require integrated solutions to meet their aggressive capital investment goals.

"With Steve's extensive knowledge of commercial and industrial construction, and his push for integrated solutions, CRB clients get a new advocate for project delivery that doesn't sacrifice cost, schedule or quality," said Jason Robertson, CRB's Vice President for Food & Beverage. "His arrival at CRB complements our expert corps of preeminent project delivery professionals, and we're thrilled Steve has joined us."

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. Led by its innovative ONEsolution™ service, CRB provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions, on time and within budget. The company's more than 1,600 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for their clients, people, and communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution.

