DAZN SECURES LALIGA RIGHTS IN SPAIN

MADRID, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, has been awarded the local broadcast rights to 175 LaLiga matches over the next five seasons. From 2022 to 2027, DAZN will broadcast exclusively* a total of five matches per matchweek. This agreement is great news for sports fans in Spain, with LaLiga soon to join DAZN's accessible and affordable line-up of premium sports.

DAZN consolidates its position in the Spanish market thanks to the exclusive acquisition of five matches per matchweek. This is an important result that rewards DAZN's commitment to Spain ever since its local launch in March 2019. Fans will be able to count on an even wider offer and with DAZN they will be guaranteed an accessible, flexible and modern experience, in line with their needs.

James Rushton, Co-CEO, DAZN Group, said: "The award of these LaLiga rights represents a strategic local investment for us in a key market, and is all part of the global momentum that we are driving across our business, which continues at pace. This is further proof that we are well past the tipping point in the migration of fans from viewing sports on linear pay TV, to streaming services."

Jacopo Tonoli, Chief Commercial Officer, DAZN Group: "We are delighted to announce this momentous deal for DAZN, and for local fans. This agreement cements DAZN's position as a leading sports destination in Spain, and underlines our commitment to making premium sport more accessible and affordable to an ever-increasing number of fans, and to continue improving those supporters' experience both on mobile devices and in the living room."

In addition to this LaLiga package, soccer fans will be able to enjoy Copa del Rey and some of the best international soccer competitions, such as the Premier League, UWCL, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, FA Cup, Carabao Cup or MLS. But DAZN is not just about soccer. Users in Spain can also enjoy a complete multisport offer with MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, F1, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, Matchroom, GGG and Golden Boy boxing, as well as a wide line-up of DAZN original programming and other sports content.

* Each matchweek, one of the total 10 matches will be broadcast free-to-air, as required by current regulations.

