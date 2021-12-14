1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s top ten weirdest junk finds of 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - If you only declutter your home annually, you're bound to uncover some extremely weird items that are no longer needed - that's where 1-800-GOT-JUNK? comes in! Our teams are happy to help remove any item, no matter how odd. With 160 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises across the United States, Canada, and Australia, our teams have seen some seriously strange junk this year. To show you some of the wacky items we've discovered, we've created a yearly round-up of the top ten weird junk finds from 2021!

Of that list, the top three weirdest items we've found at 1-800-GOT-JUNK? are:

A parade of 50 gnome figurines Giant walkie talkies - almost as big as our truck team members! An R2D2 cooler that looks identical to the character

Want to know what the other seven items are that made the cut? Check out the full list of the 10 weirdest junk items of 2021. Each item is truly one of a kind!

1-800-GOT-JUNK? prides itself on making junk disappear, weird or not, as long as two of our friendly, uniformed team members can carry it, we'll take care of it, all you have to do is point!

ABOUT 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of our happy team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, we make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. We are passionate about recycling and donating to charity. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com.

