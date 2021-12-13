Yo Quiero! Presents the 12 days of Yo! - Ho! - Ho! Food & Fun!

RHOME, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 12 days left till Christmas, Yo Quiero! has a countdown calendar full of fun activities and tasty recipes!

Use Yo Quiero! guacamole and salsa to create these festive, green and red, layered holiday dip cups. Don't forget the snowflake shaped tortilla chips!

Day 1: July in Christmas

Day 2: Carol Karaoke

Day 3: Chrismukkah

Day 4: Grinch Theme

Day 5: Winter Wonderland

Day 6: Brunchmas

Day 7: Snack Crawl

Day 8: Looky Lighties!

Day 9: Gangsta Wrap

Day 10: Coloring contest with blindfolds

Day 11: Chopped

Day 12: Game Night

To help keep this season merry and bright, here is a list of holiday jingles. Enjoy!

