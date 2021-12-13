Yo Quiero! Presents the 12 days of Yo! - Ho! - Ho! Food & Fun!

Advertise with Us
Published: Dec. 13, 2021

RHOME, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 12 days left till Christmas, Yo Quiero! has a countdown calendar full of fun activities and tasty recipes!

Use Yo Quiero! guacamole and salsa to create these festive, green and red, layered holiday dip...
Use Yo Quiero! guacamole and salsa to create these festive, green and red, layered holiday dip cups. Don't forget the snowflake shaped tortilla chips!
  • Day 1: July in Christmas
  • Day 2: Carol Karaoke
  • Day 3: Chrismukkah
  • Day 4: Grinch Theme
  • Day 5: Winter Wonderland
  • Day 6: Brunchmas
  • Day 7: Snack Crawl
  • Day 8: Looky Lighties!
  • Day 9: Gangsta Wrap
  • Day 10: Coloring contest with blindfolds
  • Day 11: Chopped
  • Day 12: Game Night

To help keep this season merry and bright, here is a list of holiday jingles.  Enjoy!

About
¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas based avocado and dip company with facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. We use the freshest ingredients to create delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in grocery store produce and deli departments. Bringing years of experience to the table, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates in the dip category. Yoquierobrands.com

