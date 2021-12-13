StradVision's AI-based Vision Perception Software 'SVNet' Powers LG Electronics' New ADAS Camera System

Cutting-edge vision processing software developer teams up with LG Electronics to accelerate adoption of the most advanced technologies, delivering the next level of driving safety

SEOUL, Korea, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, a pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS systems, has announced that it provides its camera perception software SVNet for LG Electronics' latest ADAS Front Camera System.

StradVision's provides Object Detection and Free Space Detection for LG Electronics ADAS Camera System

As a software solution provider, StradVision closely cooperated with LG Electronics to support its development of an algorithm implementing various ADAS functions. For the various safety functions delivered by LG Electronics' ADAS Front Camera System, StradVision offered full customization of Object Detection and Free Space Detection.

"We are very excited to collaborate with LG Electronics, an innovator of the automotive industry redefining the future of ADAS and autonomous driving technology. SVNet is one of the most efficient vision processing solutions, enabling groundbreaking AI-based vision perception with less consumption of computing power. We believe both StradVision and LG Electronics will be clear accelerators for the future of ADAS technology with this partnership," said Junhwan Kim, StradVision CEO.

StradVision is accelerating the advancement of autonomous vehicles through the SVNet software, which relies on deep learning-based perception algorithms. Compared to competitions, SVNet achieves much higher efficiency in memory usage and energy consumption, and can be customized and optimized to any system on a chip (SoC), thanks to its patented and cutting-edge Deep Neural Network. The software also works seamlessly with other sensors such as LiDAR and RADAR to achieve surround vision.

SVNet is currently used in mass production models of ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles that support safety function Levels 2 to 4.

About StradVision Inc.

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs and powers ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles worldwide, and is serviced by over 200 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai and Munich. The company received the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category). In addition, StradVision's software is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 international standard.

