Koppers Recognized Among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, has been named as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 by Newsweek magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Koppers has made the list from a pool of 2,000 of the largest U.S.-based public companies based on revenue.

Koppers Logo

"We are honored to again be recognized by Newsweek for our company's corporate performance in environmental, social and governance areas," said President & CEO Leroy Ball. "Guided by our purpose of 'Protecting What Matters and Preserving the Future,' we realize our success depends upon our ability to earn society's trust by consistently improving the way we operate."

"Our Sustainability strategy – built around the pillars of People, Planet and Performance – will continue to drive our long-term decision-making as we endeavor to create positive change at Koppers and in our world," added Leslie Hyde, Koppers Chief Sustainability Officer. "Sincere appreciation goes to our 2,100 Koppers employees for their hard work and commitment to advancing our progress."

Newsweek partnered with Statista to compile the list using a four-phase vetting process that included research based on publicly available key performance indicators and an independent survey among U.S. citizens. The 2022 list recognized the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. from across 14 industries. The full list can be viewed here: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

To learn more about Koppers Sustainability efforts, visit the company's most recent Corporate Sustainability Report: http://www.koppers.com/sustainability-report-2020/.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com. Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.







For Information:

Jessica Franklin, Manager, Corporate Communications



412 227 2025 FranklinJM@koppers.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koppers