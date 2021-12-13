Innodisk Releases the World's First 10GbE LAN Module in M.2 Form Factor

TAIPEI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk has announced its all-new EGPL-T101 M.2 2280 10GbE LAN module, the first 10GbE LAN designed in M.2 form factor, features flexible integration and excellent compatibility with existing network infrastructure for crucial backward compatibility.

Innodisk Logo (PRNewsfoto/Innodisk Corporation)

Looking into the booming markets and scenarios ranging from surveillance to gaming, networking, and industrial uses, the growing demand for high-speed LAN solutions is promising. Additionally, interference issues are also occurring more often as the size of the PCIe form factor cannot fit in the smaller design of IPC platforms nowadays. Being the leading global provider of industrial embedded flash and memory, Innodisk is introducing the first M.2 10GbE LAN module designed to meet the demand for increased speed and reduced size, high-speed LAN solutions.

Innodisk's EGPL-T101 is the first M.2 2280-to-single 10GbE Base-T Ethernet module which is also the smallest 10GbE expansion solution available today and ten times faster than standard Ethernet. By supporting PCI Express Gen 3x2, the EGPL-T101 module can provide sufficient bandwidth for one 10GbE LAN port suitable for server and industrial applications' high-speed network demands.

As an Innodisk high-speed LAN solution, EGPL-T101 boasts flexible integration. Its standard RJ45 LAN port on a tiny daughterboard provides an easy solution for upgrading to a 10GbE network using existing Cat6/6A copper cables. The EGPL-T101 also features excellent compatibility with its six network standards supported in 10/5/2.5/1Gbps and 100/10Mbps, providing excellent backward compatibility with existing network infrastructure. Lastly, the EGPL-T101 features high-performance computing (HPC) which is ten times faster than the widely used Gigabit Ethernet with low power consumption. EGPL-T101 is suitable for various high-speed scenarios, including:

Machine vision in industrial applications

High throughput network data transmission

High-resolution imaging for surveillance

Low-latency for gaming

Mass production of the EGPL-T101 is expected to begin in December 2021 to meet the growing demand for innovative high-speed LAN solutions.

