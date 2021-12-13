GESS RNG Biogas USA Announces Acquisition of Projects and Strategic Partnerships

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GESS RNG Biogas USA (www.gessrngbiogas.com), a developer of renewable natural gas with over 25 years of international sustainable industry experience, is pleased to announce the acquisition of numerous existing and planned Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production plants from partner GESS International NC. These projects include, but are not limited to, locations in North Carolina, Missouri, Michigan, and Kansas. In addition, GESS RNG Biogas has also acquired 6 existing and 6 new North Carolina RNG pipeline interconnect approvals, for which no expiration date exists.

GESS RNG Biogas USA is also excited to announce the establishment of a partnership with BioWorks Energy (bioworksenergy.com) to provide consulting, and laboratory services. BioWorks Energy is considered one of the United States' foremost experts in anaerobic digester technology. BioWorks Energy will be working directly with GESS RNG Biogas on newly acquired projects, as well as collaborating on future biogas production facilities. Pursuant to this, GESS RNG Biogas will be relocating its offices to Grand Blanc, Michigan to be closer to BioWorks Energy's headquarters.

GESS RNG Biogas USA would also like to announce its partnership with sister company Cyclum Renewables LLC (www.gocyclum.com) as preferred RNG provider for Cyclum's planned network of renewable-fuel truck stops. From Cyclum's Director of Sales, Drew McGovern, "We are excited for this collaborative partnership with GESS RNG Biogas, as we can support each other in our mission to make renewable fuels sourced from RNG more accessible to the transportation industry."

