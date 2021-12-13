Advertise with Us
Bitdefender Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement to SEC for Proposed U.S. Listing

Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender Holding B.V., a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the proposed initial public offering of its securities in the United States. The timing, size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is subject to SEC and other regulatory review processes, as well as market and other conditions.

Bitdefender Logo

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contacts

Sarah Schulz
Vice President, Global Communications, Bitdefender
sschulz@bitdefender.com

Chris Mammone
Blueshirt IR for Bitdefender
cmammone@blueshirtgroup.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitdefender-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-to-sec-for-proposed-us-listing-301443416.html

SOURCE Bitdefender

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.