AtWork Names Benjaman Hubbard Vice President of Marketing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, an award-winning national staffing franchise announced today that Benjaman Hubbard will assume the role of Vice President of Marketing for the corporate office. Hubbard previously served AtWork as Director of Marketing, focusing on building an industry-leading team of marketing and content production specialists.

"We've had some great successes over my first few years with AtWork, and I owe the credit to my team," said Hubbard. "I'm fortunate to be able to work with solid professionals both in-house and through creative partnerships with fantastic Knoxville creative firms, and I look forward to producing more great work with them in the future."

Hubbard joined AtWork in 2017 and immediately oversaw a complete rebranding of the company, along with a website overhaul, and an increased focus on social media and digital advertising. Since then, the marketing team has grown to include digital and video specialists that produce a steady stream of engaging, often humorous content that is changing the way the nation views the staffing industry.

"I'm so excited to see Benjaman take the AtWork Group's brand to new heights as our VP of Marketing," said Jason Leverant, AtWork President and COO. "We're making a tremendous investment in the marketing department in 2022 and beyond, and I'm proud to have Benjaman at the helm leading these efforts. As an integral member of AtWork's leadership team, his guidance and support is invaluable as we strive to grow the AtWork Group's footprint across the US!

Hubbard will assume the role immediately and continue to work from AtWork's Knoxville, Tennessee corporate headquarters.

To learn more about AtWork, visit AtWork.com.

