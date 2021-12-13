ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST SERIES TO UNVEIL REMOTE AND CAPTIVATING DESTINATIONS FOR ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCES New Program Inspires Luxury Adventurers to Find More Memorable Experiences in Awe-inspiring, Exotic Locales

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages is bringing remote and captivating destinations closer to home with the launch of the luxe-adventure cruise line's new podcast series. The Atlas Updates Podcast series explores small and less-traveled ports and destinations around the world; unveils those destinations' unique attractions; and shares tips to help travelers enjoy the most when visiting. Atlas Updates Podcast Host Iris Ferreira brings these audio adventures to life with engaging information, expert guest interviews, and special destinations that World Navigator and World Traveller will visit. The podcast is created in partnership with Elevated Magazines and the latest episode can be found on Atlas Ocean Voyages' website at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/podcasts.

Atlas Ocean Voyages' logo (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Ocean Voyages)

"Atlas Ocean Voyages brings experienced travelers on unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime luxe-adventure journeys to remote and captivating destinations around the world," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Our new podcast series will inspire travelers to seek more out-of-the-way destinations and help them maximize their visit for more authentic cultural and nature-bound experiences, a specialty of Atlas Ocean Voyages."

The most recent episode, "Atlas Ocean Voyages' Antarctica Experience", covers luxe-adventure expeditions to the Seventh Continent. The episode features Atlas Ocean Voyages' expedition team leader, Henry Wulff, who demystifies the wondrous destination of Antarctica; answers frequently asked questions; and shares his personal and extensive adventures in the polar regions.

"The Atlas Update Podcast is a great addition to anyone's playlist, whether they are a novice or a seasoned traveler." said Podcast Host Iris. "Each episode will bring listeners to fascinating hidden corners of the world. As listeners learn more about these alluring destinations, we also present travel tips from experts and recommendations for travel resources, such as books, and information about our innovative ships, World Navigator and World Traveller."

Listeners can look forward to the next episode, debuting later this month. The episode "Ports of Unusual Call" highlights less-traveled destinations, such as Peru, Greenland, Faroe Islands, and Portugal. Additional episode topics include luxe-adventure experiences – what it is; why Small is the New Big; and a coffee talk about the ship's onboard experience.

The podcast is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, and the Elevated Magazines website.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for experienced and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in exciting and awe-inspiring moments in less-visited, bucket-list destinations. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambiance for up to 196 guests and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design. World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Also, please follow Atlas Ocean Voyages on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition

