ANSI Board of Directors Names Volunteer Leaders for 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Board of Directors has announced its new members and officers for the term beginning January 1, 2022.

Phil Piqueira, Vice President of Global Standards, Underwriters Laboratories, was re-appointed to a second one-year term as Chair of the ANSI Board. GP Russ Chaney, supported by IAPMO, will continue in his role as Immediate Past Chair.

Supporting the Chair will be the following Vice Chairs: Dale Cyr, Inteleos; Tim Klein, U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT); Mary McKiel, American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS); and David Miller, American Petroleum Institute (API).

The following individuals have been elected to the Board as Directors-at-Large for terms beginning January 2022 and concluding at year-end 2024:

Jonathan Booe , North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB)

Kristina Breen , Visa International Service Association

Jamie Ferguson , Kaiser Permanente International

Michael Heaphy , Defense Standardization Program Office (DSPO)

Patrick Hughes , National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

Naveed Hussain , The Boeing Company

Angus Low , Rockwell Automation

Elaine Newton , Oracle

Jack Pokrzywa , SAE International

Dan Roley , Caterpillar Incorporated

Cynthia Woodley , Professional Testing Inc.

In addition, the Board of Directors Nominating Committee has filled two vacant Director-at-Large positions with:

Mitzi Baum , STOP Foodborne Illness

Elisabeth George , Philips

The following individuals will serve as ANSI Member Forum chairs: Jennifer Kitchen, General Electric (Company Member Forum), Linda Golodner (Consumer Interest Forum), Elise Owens, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (Government Member Forum), and Ed Mikoski, Electronic Components Industry Association (Organizational Member Forum).

The following individuals will serve as chairs of the Institute's Policy Advisory Groups: Neil Bogatz, IAPMO (Intellectual Property Rights Policy Advisory Group); Gordon Gillerman, National Institute of Standards and Technology (National Policy Advisory Group); and David Miller, American Petroleum Institute (International Policy Advisory Group).

Jessica Evans, NSF International will chair ANSI's Board of Standards Review.

Paula Watkins, American Petroleum Institute (API) will chair ANSI's Executive Standards Council.

Sharon Stanford, American Dental Association (ADA) will chair the ANSI ISO Council.

Kevin Lippert, Eaton Corporation, will serve as president of the United States National Committee of the IEC Council.

Individuals leaving the Board are:

Stephen Crawford , George Washington Institute of Public Policy

Don Deutsch , Oracle

Patricia Edwards , formerly U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Cristine Fargo , formerly International Safety Equipment Association

Marcus Jadotte , Raytheon Technologies

John Kulick , formerly Siemens Corporation

Earl Lawrence , Federal Aviation Administration Aircraft Certification Service

Earl Nied , Intel Corporation

David Pittle , Consumer Representative

Claire Ramspeck , formerly American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Rachel Weintraub , Consumer Federation of America

The members and staff of the ANSI Federation express their gratitude and thanks to all of these individuals for their many contributions and efforts in support of the Institute and the U.S. voluntary consensus standardization and conformity assessment community.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute, Inc. (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

