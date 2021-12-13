AKC Canine Health Foundation Receives $1 Million Gift from the American Kennel Club

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners, announces an additional $1 million gift from the American Kennel Club (AKC) to support cutting-edge canine health research and outreach to dog owners and veterinary professionals through CHF in 2022.

CHF was founded by the AKC as an independent affiliate, non-profit organization in 1995. Over the past 26 years, CHF has grown to be the largest non-profit funder of health research focused solely on dogs. With support from donors and partners such as the AKC, CHF has invested more than $63.5 million in over 1,089 research grants, educational grants, and canine health projects leading to more than 899 peer-reviewed publications that add to the landscape of veterinary medicine and research. The AKC has been a valued partner during this time, collaborating on the AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program and providing in-kind services to support CHF's mission. The latest gift is intended to build on CHF's recent success and support the Foundation's 2022 plan for aggressive expansion and growth.

The AKC Board of Directors stated, their support of the "outstanding research funded through CHF and elevating public and veterinary awareness of CHF will benefit all dogs and their owners."

"CHF is grateful for the AKC's ongoing trust in our ability to carry out our mission to advance the health of all dogs," says Dr. Darin Collins, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "CHF is uniquely positioned to bring dog owners, veterinary professionals, and investigators together and our team is eager to provide innovation in the coming year and beyond."

CHF currently manages a $11.9 million portfolio of 154 active canine health research grants and educational grants around the world. Under the new leadership of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Darin Collins and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Jennifer MacLeay, the Foundation looks forward to helping all dogs live longer, healthier lives.

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $63.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

